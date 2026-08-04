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Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 4

8:07 AM PDT on August 4, 2026
Headlines, August 4
  • Caltrain Cuts if Regional Measure Fails (VoiceofSF)
  • Vision Zero Still Failing (ABC7)
  • More on the 4th of July Muni/Waymo Meltdown (SFStandard)
  • Waymo Behavior Harder to Decipher (VoiceofSF)
  • Tech Workers Live in Potrero Hill (SFChron)
  • Treasure Island’s Grocery (SFGate)
  • NoPa Latest to Lose its Grocery Store (SFChron)
  • Menlo Park Accused of Illegally Trying to Block Housing (SFChron)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian in San Jose (EastBayTimes)
  • Al Zampa Memorial Bridge Near Vallejo to Close for Repairs (SFChron)
  • S.F. Reversal on Policing (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Mayor Agnos and the Embarcadero Freeway Teardown (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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Today's Headlines

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