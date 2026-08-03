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Events

This Week: E-Bike Bills, Student Housing, Film Screening

8:22 AM PDT on August 3, 2026
This Week: E-Bike Bills, Student Housing, Film Screening

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday CalBike’s Business Member Roundtable. Join the CalBike team for a status report on the year’s most impactful e-bike bills. Tuesday, August 4, 12-1 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Tuesday Student Housing as Urban Catalyst. Join SPUR for this panel discussion about student housing. Tuesday, August 4, 5-6:30 p.m. 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Tuesday “Changing Lanes” Film Screening. Join Bike East Bay and Oakland Joiners for a movie. Tuesday, August 4, 5:30-9 p.m. (including social and panel discussion). Two Pitchers Brewing Company, 2344 Webster Street, Oakland.
  • Wednesday Meet the Author: Happy Campers: Crisscrossing North America on Two Bicycles. Join author and San Francisco Bicycle Coalition member Anne M. Breedlove for a discussion about her travel memoir. Wednesday, August 5, 6-7:30 p.m. Oakland Public Library Montclair Branch, 1687 Mountain Boulevard, Oakland.
  • Friday Woman and Non-Binary Bicycle Coffee Club. The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition Coffee Club is a place to meet new people, talk bikes, share tips, and caffeinate. Friday, August 7, 8-9 a.m. Red Bay Coffee, Ferry Building, 1 Ferry Building, Shop 46, S.F.
  • Saturday BMAGIC Backpack Giveaway and Bike Distribution. Come volunteer at the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition’s end-of-summer Bike It Forward giveaway in Bayview Hunters Point. Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. NOW Hunters Point, 155 Jennings St. at Cargo Way, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

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