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Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 3

8:25 AM PDT on August 3, 2026
Headlines, August 3
  • Transit Adjacent Housing Coming to Palo Alto? (SFGate)
  • Plan for Artist Housing (SFGate)
  • South Berkeley Church Breaks Ground on Affordable Housing (Berkeleyside)
  • Oakland’s Most Dangerous Crosswalks (Oaklandside)
  • Portsmouth Square Footbridge Demolished (SFChron)
  • San Rafael Targets Speeders (MarinIJ)
  • San Jose Crawfish Restaurant Came out of Nowhere (EastBayTimes)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian on Vallejo Sidewalk (SFChron)
  • $200 Million for Marin Transportation Projects (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: San Rafael Taking Speeding Seriously (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Who Really Killed Housing Affordability? (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Build Housing, But Don’t Settle for Mediocre Design (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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Today's Headlines

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