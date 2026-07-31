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Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 31

6:35 AM PDT on July 31, 2026
Headlines, July 31
  • Muni T Line Stations get a Refresh (MissionLocal)
  • Robotaxis Approved without Steering Wheels (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Federal Robotaxi Bill (VoiceofSF)
  • Driver on Trial for Manslaughter Misses Court Dates (SFStandard)
  • Pile Up in Novato and the Costs of Motordom (KRON4)
  • Mayor Signs Budget (SFExaminer)
  • LA Inspired by Sunset Dunes (SFGate)
  • S.F. Giants Player Injured Riding his Scooter (SFChron)
  • 82-Year-Old Man on a 50-Year-Old Bike (KTVU)
  • Commentary: Newsom Support for ‘California Forever’ Could get Awkward (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Golden Gate Fields Could be a Great Park (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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Today's Headlines

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