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today's headlines

Headlines, July 30

8:07 AM PDT on July 30, 2026
Headlines, July 30
  • Hopkins Bike Lanes Approved Again (SFChron, Berkeleyside)
  • More on Regional Measure Poll (Almanac)
  • Trump to Give Over $22 Billion for Dulles Redesign, but HSR too Expensive? (Politico)
  • More on Distracted Driving Football Coach Who Crashed (PAOnline)
  • Cyclist Killed by Driver in SoMa Identified (SFChron)
  • Advocates Urge Action After Driver Kills Cyclist in Woodside (KTVU)
  • Driver Seriously Injures Cyclist in San Jose (EastBayTimes)
  • Best Eats in the Ferry Building (SFChron)
  • Railfanning Dog is Rescued (SFChron)
  • Zoox Cleared to Take Riders (Axios)
  • Commentary: Connect Robotaxis to Congestion Pricing (GovTech)
  • Commentary: Ode to Mission Bay (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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