New Poll Shows Regional Measure in Good Shape
Despite a last-ditch effort by oil shills to stop it, a funding measure will likely reach the threshold to pass
By Roger Rudick
6:00 AM PDT on July 29, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog San Francisco
Headlines, July 29
July 29, 2026
Action Item: Last Chance to be Heard on Hopkins
"The city needs to support the ability for people of all ages and abilities to remain active and vital in their communities, with or without a car."
July 28, 2026
Headlines, July 28
July 28, 2026
Oakland’s Franklin Street Protected Bike Lane Nears Completion
Can "robust routine bikeway upgrades" become the norm when a city repaves a street?
July 27, 2026