At Vigil, Advocates Demand a Safer Market Street

Prior to the vigil, Streetsblog asked Mayor Lurie’s office twice if they would now support building protected bike lanes on Market. His office sent this:
My number one priority is the safety of our residents. The tragedy on Market Street is heartbreaking, and my condolences go out to Yebin’s family and friends. Under our Street Safety Initiative, we’re bringing city departments together to help everyone travel around our city safely—including cyclists, scooter riders, pedestrians, kids, and seniors. As the city investigates the incident on Market Street, we will continue to move the work forward to create safer streets for all San Franciscans.
As SFBike pointed out in its statement about Yebin’s death, “In early July, we learned of a serious crash involving a person riding a bike whose tires were caught; after they fell, they were subsequently struck by a DPW street sweeper at Market and Second Street and was severely injured.” And of course Mark Heryer was killed in 2015, in nearly the same scenario.
As if to underscore just how dangerous things are on Market Street, there were several close calls that occurred during the short vigil. A west-bound Muni bus operator tailgated a cyclist, eventually squeezing him against the curb before coming to a stop. Cyclists were forced to squeeze between the narrow “safe” space between the tracks and stopped buses. Several private cars drove by illegally on “car-free” Market Street. And a group of five or six police cars roared down the transit lanes at what must have been close to 60 mph.
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The Trump administration’s new blueprint for improving the nation’s poor road-safety record ignores well-established safety measures and leaves vulnerable road users completely out of the picture — a roadmap that advocates said would not change the ongoing road death crisis that is increasingly unique to the United States.