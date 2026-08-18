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Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 18

8:37 AM PDT on August 18, 2026
Headlines, August 18
  • State Bill Could Speed Up San Jose Station Rebuild (SJSpotlight)
  • High Speed Rail Train Orders Halved? (RailwayPro)
  • Support for SMART Station in Geyserville (MarinIJ)
  • Connie Chan and Scott Wiener Asked About Major Infrastructure (MissionLocal)
  • More Housing Politics in San Francisco (SFChron, MissionLocal)
  • S.F. Plans to ‘Revitalize’ SoMa’s 6th Street Corridor (MissionLocal)
  • Waymo Announces Huge Expansion (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Lowering Speed Limits Near Schools (SFStandard)
  • Data Center in Downtown Oakland? (Oaklandside)
  • Potrero Hill Building Comes out of Nowhere, Wasn’t Wearing Hi-Vis (SFChron)
  • Partial Closures of Broadway Tunnel (SFExaminer)
  • Stinson Beach to Lose Some Parking (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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