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today's headlines

Headlines, September 29

8:09 AM PDT on September 29, 2026
Headlines, September 29
  • AC Transit Buses More Unreliable (Berkeleyside)
  • South San Francisco Ferry to be Suspended for Dredging (DailyRepublic)
  • New Bills, Including Housing for VTA Employees (EastBayTimes)
  • S.F. Has 150 Sites that Could be Housing (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Map of Construction on UC Berkeley Campus (Berkeleyside)
  • More Housing on San Pablo Avenue? (Berkeleyside)
  • Cyclists Fight San Jose Airport Road Closure (NBCBayArea)
  • Marin Officials Say More Data Needed on E-Bikes (MarinIJ)
  • But a Cyclist Yelled at me Once (SFStandard)
  • Gas Prices Near All-Time Record (SFChron)
  • Hunter’s Point Shipyard Crane as Art Installation (MissionLocal)
  • Commentary: Living in the Bay Area will Suck for Everyone if Regional Measure Fails (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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today's headlines

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