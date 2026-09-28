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today's headlines

Headlines, September 28

7:53 AM PDT on September 28, 2026
Headlines, September 28
  • Discussion of the Regional Transit Funding Measure (KALW)
  • More on Transit Funding Measure (Guardian, PublicPress, KQED)
  • UCSF Transit Pass (SFExaminer)
  • Bus Driver Hits Cyclist Near Forest Hill Station (SFChron)
  • More Comment on Building Short Busway Instead of Dumbarton Rail (SFGate)
  • Calming Fruitvale Streets (Oaklandside)
  • More Office Space in Downtown (SFChron)
  • Breaking Down Senator Wiener’s Housing Efforts (SFChron)
  • Mill Valley and Affordable Housing (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Wiener vs. Chan vs. Housing (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Why is Market Street Stuck? (SFChron)
  • Commentary: BART, Politics, and the Golden Gate Bridge (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

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today's headlines

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