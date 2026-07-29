Skip to content
Sponsored

Thanks to our advertising sponsor -

Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 29

7:49 AM PDT on July 29, 2026
Headlines, July 29
  • Federal Standards for Robotaxis? (ABC7, KQED)
  • More on Chinatown Street Closures (SFChron)
  • More on S.F. Lowering Speed Limits Around Schools (Axois)
  • Urbanist Youth Nonprofit Asks Students to Reimagine Downtown S.F. (SFStandard)
  • Affordable-Housing Project in the Haight (SFExaminer)
  • More on Extending Woodstock Service (WorkBoat)
  • Street Tree Reg Overhaul Plan (MissionLocal)
  • Driver Dies After Hitting Tree (EastBayTimes)
  • But I Saw a Cyclist Run a Stop Sign Once (SFChron)
  • Letter: Let’s Pretend Destroying Sunset Dunes is a “Compromise” (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Real Estate Agent Turns Transit Expert (VoiceofSF)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Share on FacebookShare on RedditShare via Email

Share on Facebook Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Roger Rudick
Roger Rudick

Read More:

Today's Headlines

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Transit

New Poll Shows Regional Measure in Good Shape

July 29, 2026
Berkeley

Action Item: Last Chance to be Heard on Hopkins

July 28, 2026
Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 28

July 28, 2026
Safety

Oakland’s Franklin Street Protected Bike Lane Nears Completion

July 27, 2026
Events

This Week: Lake Merritt Ride, Hopkins Vote, Courtyard Urbanism

July 27, 2026
See all posts