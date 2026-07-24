Weekend Roundup: Woodstock the Water Shuttle Gets More Funding, Fight for Sunset Dunes Begins Again …

Families gathered in Cow Hollow to mark the start of speed-camera fines last year. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick
Here are three Streetsblog news nuggets to start your weekend.
Oakland-Alameda water shuttle extended to 2028
Woodstock, the highly successful water shuttle service between Jack London Square and Bohol Circle in Alameda, just got more funding. From the city of Alameda:
The City of Alameda is thrilled to announce that the Oakland Alameda Water Shuttle, affectionately named “Woodstock,” will continue sailing across the Oakland Estuary through at least June 2028, because, on July 21, the Alameda City Council approved the Phase 2 Shuttle Pilot that builds on two years of exceptional ridership, strong community demand, and a proven public-private partnership with multiple partners including San Francisco Bay Ferry (WETA), the Alameda Transportation Management Association (Alameda TMA), and the Port of Oakland.
The little boat carried 251,000 passengers and 60,000 bicycles across the Estuary during its first two years of service. “These ridership numbers speak for themselves,” said Rochelle Wheeler, Senior Transportation Coordinator and Project Manager. “Residents, commuters and visitors have embraced the shuttle as a genuine transit option that gets people out of their cars and directly to their destinations. Phase 2 gives us the runway to plan for the long term.”
Friends of Sunset Dunes starts campaign to defeat park-killing referendum
All district Supervisors with the exception of District 10 Supervisor Shamann Walton voted yes, and many co-sponsored the resolution: District 2 Supervisor Stephen Sherrill, District 3 Supervisor Danny Sauter, District 4 Supervisor Alan Wong, District 5 Supervisor Bilal Mahmood, District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar, and District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman.
It will take a new state law for San Francisco to increase the number of speed cameras, but, as Walk S.F. points out, this resolution shows that City leaders back speed cameras and are serious about solutions to curb dangerous speeding. Well, all except Walton.
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