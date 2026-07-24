Weekend Roundup: Woodstock the Water Shuttle Gets More Funding, Fight for Sunset Dunes Begins Again …

Here are three Streetsblog news nuggets to start your weekend.

Oakland-Alameda water shuttle extended to 2028

Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Woodstock, the highly successful water shuttle service between Jack London Square and Bohol Circle in Alameda, just got more funding. From the city of Alameda:

The City of Alameda is thrilled to announce that the Oakland Alameda Water Shuttle, affectionately named “Woodstock,” will continue sailing across the Oakland Estuary through at least June 2028, because, on July 21, the Alameda City Council approved the Phase 2 Shuttle Pilot that builds on two years of exceptional ridership, strong community demand, and a proven public-private partnership with multiple partners including San Francisco Bay Ferry (WETA), the Alameda Transportation Management Association (Alameda TMA), and the Port of Oakland.

The little boat carried 251,000 passengers and 60,000 bicycles across the Estuary during its first two years of service. “These ridership numbers speak for themselves,” said Rochelle Wheeler, Senior Transportation Coordinator and Project Manager. “Residents, commuters and visitors have embraced the shuttle as a genuine transit option that gets people out of their cars and directly to their destinations. Phase 2 gives us the runway to plan for the long term.”

Friends of Sunset Dunes starts campaign to defeat park-killing referendum

A small look at the 13,000 people who attended the opening of Sunset Dunes in 2025. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

This week, the announcement came down that yet another resolution on the future of Sunset Dunes will appear on the November ballot. The indefatigable folks at Friends of Sunset Dunes have already dropped this excellent short video to lay out the facts. Be sure to give it a look, share on your channels, and volunteer to help them out!

Safety advocates push for expansion of speed camera program

A speed camera in Cow Hollow. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

San Francisco’s speed camera pilot is proving its worth in slowing drivers down. The problem: there are only 33 cameras. That’s not enough to make more than a dent in the fight to stop speeders from killing and maiming people. That’s why Walk San Francisco, which was instrumental in getting the pilot legislation passed in the first place, is pushing for more.

From a Walk SF post about the latest result of their efforts:

On July 14, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted 10 to 1 to pass District 6 Supervisor Dorsey’s resolution in support of expanding the City’s speed camera program. Walk SF is deeply grateful to Supervisor Dorsey for pushing for San Francisco to not delay in further harnessing this lifesaving solution. With speeding as the #1 cause of severe and fatal crashes in San Francisco, there’s no time to waste. Watch Supervisor Dorsey at the hearing for his resolution and read the Gazetteer article featuring Families for Safe Streets member Richard Zieman. All district Supervisors with the exception of District 10 Supervisor Shamann Walton voted yes, and many co-sponsored the resolution: District 2 Supervisor Stephen Sherrill, District 3 Supervisor Danny Sauter, District 4 Supervisor Alan Wong, District 5 Supervisor Bilal Mahmood, District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar, and District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman.

It will take a new state law for San Francisco to increase the number of speed cameras, but, as Walk S.F. points out, this resolution shows that City leaders back speed cameras and are serious about solutions to curb dangerous speeding. Well, all except Walton.