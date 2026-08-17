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This Week: San Pablo Ave, Wayward in Hayward, 17th and Sanchez Streets

8:14 AM PDT on August 17, 2026
This Week: San Pablo Ave, Wayward in Hayward, 17th and Sanchez Streets

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Wednesday San Pablo Ave Campaign Webinar. San Pablo Avenue is a hub for transportation, commerce, and culture that runs 22 miles through two counties and a dozen cities. And yet the majority of the corridor remains inaccessible and hazardous to people walking and rolling. And buses are frequently delayed behind backed-up car traffic. Join this Bike East Bay webinar to learn how you can help make it better. Wednesday, August 19, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Wednesday Wayward in Hayward. Join this monthly social ride. Wednesday, August 19, 6:30-9 p.m., starts at Hayward City Hall Plaza, 777 B Street, Hayward.
  • Thursday Lessons from San Francisco’s 17th and Sanchez Streets. Through case studies of 17th Street’s protected bike lane (a quick-build project in Potrero Hill) and Sanchez Street’s Slow Street (a community-centered traffic calming initiative in Noe Valley), attendees will learn practical strategies for advocating for infrastructure improvements. Thursday, August 20, 5-6:30 p.m. SPUR Urban Center, 654 Mission Street, S.F.
  • Saturday Bike Ride from Downtown Fremont to Mission Creek Trail. Join Bike Fremont at the Fremont BART station for this ride, which ends at Sliver Pizzeria. Saturday, August 22, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Fremont BART station. Fremont Ave at BART Way, Fremont.
  • Saturday Ride the Big Art Loop: Bay Shoreline. Join SFBike, the Big Art Loop, and Building 180 for a relaxed, beginner-and-family-friendly ride along the portside segment of the Big Art Loop, a vision for a walkable, bikeable loop around San Francisco. Saturday, August 22, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Pier 7, S.F. RSVP.
  • Sunday Bayview Sunday Streets. Come out and enjoy a day of car-free fun. Sunday, August 23, 12-5 p.m. on Lane Street between Thomas and Underwood Avenues and K.C. Jones Playground, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

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