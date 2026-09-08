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Events

This Week: Car-Free Happy Hour, Sunset Dunes, Berkeley Candidates Forum

8:23 AM PDT on September 8, 2026
This Week: Car-Free Happy Hour, Sunset Dunes, Berkeley Candidates Forum

Here is a list of events this week.

  • Tuesday/today! East Bay Car Free Happy Hour. Whether you’re car free, car light, car-free curious, or just want to hang out with fun people and have nerdy urbanist conversations, everyone is welcome. Tuesday/today! Sept. 8, 5:30-7 p.m. Prescott Market, 1620 18th Street, Oakland.
  • Wednesday Canvass for the ‘No on G’ Campaign. Want to join the fight to save Sunset Dunes? Help get the word out at the Castro Farmer’s Market. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 3-5 p.m. 270 Noe Street, S.F. For other opportunities this week, click here.
  • Thursday Berkeley Candidates Forums. Berkeley voters, join Berkeley candidate online forums. Thursday, Sept. 10, 6-8 p.m. Register for Zoom link.
  • Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, Sept. 11, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
  • Sunday Adult Learn to Ride. San Francisco Bicycle Coalition instructors will teach the basics of balancing, starting, stopping and steering a bike, as well as proper helmet fit and adjustment. Saturday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Arguello Extension, Arguello Blvd and Lincoln Way, S.F.
  • Sunday T Third Ride Along. Join SFMTA for a guided ride from 4th & Brannan to 3rd & Kirkwood, where you’ll hear the story behind the T Third Improvements Project and see how recent upgrades are making trips faster and more reliable. Sunday, Sept. 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m. 4th & Brannan (Surface) Station, 1063 Freelon Street, S.F.

Got an event we should know about? Drop us a line.

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