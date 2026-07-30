Commentary: The Muni Bike Ban is Even More Absurd than You Think

Off-peak commute hours should first be explored in a trial allowing bicycles on LRVs, with possible exceptions for allowing bicycles on LRVs at all times between the Castro Street and West Portal Stations
Action 3.4 Create an SFMTA policy that allows bicyclists with disabled bicycles to bring them aboard SFMTA transit vehicles, interior space permitting and at the vehicle operator’s discretion.
And it recommended that:
Muni establish a policy providing for the accommodation of bicycles on the Third Street light rail vehicles.
There are more details in the plan, but it’s crystal clear Muni rail should be allowing bicycles at this point on the T Third train and other lines depending on location and crowding. Otherwise, why does San Francisco do these studies in the first place?
But the answer to “why the policy is the way it is now” seems simple: Muni is managed by transportation troglodytes who resist change.
17 years have passed since that 2009 bike plan, but no pilot was ever done. In fairness, at least folding bikes were permitted starting in 2011 (hallelujah!). But there’s been no movement on regular bikes, which is what the vast majority of cyclists ride. In fact, the agency spent money to put bike-ban stickers on its new fleet of light-rail vehicles, even though they have spaces by the door intended for bikes, wheelchairs, strollers and large luggage.
Muni needs to be fully funded. It’s essential to the economic well-being of San Francisco. But it’s just as important that Muni management demonstrates it puts the rider first. Lifting its retrograde bike ban is the place to start.
Special thanks to advocate Bruce Halperin, who tracked down the 2009 study.
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