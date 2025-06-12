SFMTA Leaves Valencia Bike Lanes Unfinished

SFMTA "finished" the new "quick-build" parking-protected bike lanes on Valencia between 15th to 23rd Streets last month. However, the project to make Valencia safe for cycling is still not complete, as exemplified by the lead photo taken between 16th and 17th.

"Here’s two private vehicles with signs saying 'official police business' in the windshield just outside the Mission police station last night," wrote cyclist and advocate Daniel Crosby, who sent the picture last week. "Somebody (not me) had already left notes under the wipers pointing out penalties for blocking the bike lane. I walked into the station to ask why they were there and if they could move them, and that went about as well as you’d expect."

Part of the newly completed, parking-protected bike lanes on Valencia. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Recently, Streetsblog toured Valencia from end to end for the first time since the ribbon cutting. The block in front of the police station was clear during that trip. However, the underlying problem remains: SFMTA again used plastic posts instead of concrete barriers, which invites scofflaw drivers to get into the lane anywhere there isn't a row of parked cars to protect it; that includes in front of the police station and all the areas alongside parklets.

When Streetsblog rode, there was a paratransit vehicle loading a man in a wheelchair at the parklet between 20th and 21st. Thanks to the overall project, the street is sufficiently narrowed and traffic seemed calm enough that it wasn't too hard to navigate around. And from Streetsblog's view, on the whole, the street feels much more predictable and calmer than at any time previously.

A paratransit van was loading a man in a wheel chair. It's hard to blame the driver for blocking the bike lane on this one. Streetsblog/Rudick

However, it again underscores the need for steel and concrete posts or barriers to prevent cars from pulling onto the bike lane (with gaps for wheelchair access of course). And they need more curb cuts and loading zones to facilitate paratransit services in the first place.

The new middle section, meanwhile, is the first part on Valencia to use protected intersections. SFMTA used plastic speed bumps, seen below, to slow turning drivers before they cross the bike lane. SFMTA should add concrete planters to back up the speed bumps and really stop errant drivers, instead of just causing their cars to go bump. Even more plastic posts closer to the car space would be helpful.

Quick build speed bumps on Valencia to slow turning drivers at the intersections. Photo: Streetsblog/ Rudick

That said, the new intersections work better than the mixing-zone intersections SFMTA installed on Valencia from 15th to Market years ago. At some point one can hope SFMTA will retrofit the entire street with protected intersections made of concrete, such as are going in on many of the projects across the Bay in Oakland.

A scooterist on Valencia's curbside parking-protected bike lane. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Faults and feelings aside, is the new section of parking-protected bike lanes working to make it safer than it was before? "Data collection will begin at the two-month mark," explained SFMTA's Michael Roccaforte, when asked how the new section on Mid-Valencia are working. "Due to the necessary processing times by our contractor, as well as SFPD who provides us with collision data, the first round of analysis is anticipated for Fall."

A "people protected bike lane" demonstration on Valencia in 2017. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

And what about the short section of Valencia that has no protection at all, from Cesar Chavez to 23rd? "We’re currently working to assess the curbside design while the Valencia community adjusts to these changes after three years of community and stakeholder engagement outreach in addition to the project’s planning and implementation," explained Roccaforte. "We will begin discussing the timeline once we regroup and start a similar process to re-engage community business owners, commuters, residents, merchant groups and advocates."

If readers find that timeline ridiculous, be sure to sign the petition to get Valencia finished.