Bike East Bay Celebrates Six Protected Bike Lanes in Oakland

Editor's note: Bike East Bay posted an update on progress in Oakland. Streetsblog shares their post below. It took years of hard advocacy work, but the city is in various phases of construction on six concrete-and-parking protected bike lanes. Here's Bike East Bay's list of projects:

7th St. / E 8th St. from Fallon to 5th Ave., past Laney College (see lead image).

This one is being built via a routine paving contract, including concrete islands & curb stops (not yet installed). Drivers are already behaving well & parking in the correct spots even before the curbs have been installed.

Eventually this facility will connect to a 2-way cycletrack on Oak Street, a protected bikeway on 5th Ave., and the East Bay Greenway continuing south through Oakland to Hayward.

14th Street

14th Street in Oakland. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

14th St. from 980 to Lake Merritt. This project is funded by a major grant and is fairly complex so construction will continue for a while, but it’s coming along.

The grant also includes funding for landscaping, bus boarding islands and shelters, street lighting, a bike counter kiosk, and five protected intersections.

Eventually this facility will connect to a protected bikeway on Lake Merritt Blvd. continuing around the south end of the lake, and to a 2-way cycletrack on MLK Jr. Way connecting to Jack London Square.

20th Street

20th Street. Photo: Bike East Bay

20th St. from Lakeside/Harrison to Broadway. This project is funded by a major state grant, and includes sidewalk widening, new landscaping, along with other nice stuff.

It will provide a better connection between the existing Telegraph Ave. and Lakeside/Harrison cycletracks.

Harrison Street

Harrison Street. Photo: Bike East Bay

This project is on Harrison St., from 21st St. to 27th St., also referred to as “Lakeside Family Streets” (info here).

This is a partial upgrade to an existing cycletrack and an extension north of Grand. It closes the slip turn at Harrison/Grand and adds a protected intersection, as well as bus boarding islands.

It is part of our Lake Merritt Loop campaign, and will eventually connect to additional protected bikeways on 27th Street and Grand Avenue.

Grand Avenue

Grand Avenue. Photo: Bike East Bay

Grand Ave from Harrison to Bay Pl. Technically this is part of the same Harrison St project described above, but on a connecting street.

It provides a one-way protected bikeway westbound, and on the other side of Grand it continues the 2-way cycletrack loop east around the lake, to be continued by a separate Grand Avenue paving and bikeway project in 2026/27.

Fruitvale Avenue

Fruitvale Avenue. Photo: Bike East Bay

Fruitvale Ave., E 12th to Alameda Ave. This project is Oakland’s first major raised, protected bikeway and adds many new street trees in addition to a slip turn lane conversion and protected intersection at E 12th Street.

This facility will eventually connect to the East Bay Greenway at E 12th Street continuing south through Oakland to Hayward, and with bike lanes across the Fruitvale bridge to upcoming Tilden/Clement protected bikeways in Alameda.

In addition, a concrete-and-parking protected bike lane should begin construction soon on Lakeshore, sadly, too late for Maia Correia.