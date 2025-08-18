Headlines, August 18

- Profile of a BART Board Director (SFChron)
- More on Direct Payment for BART (ABC7)
- Lawsuit to Stop SMART Train Bike Path (SFChron)
- Splitting Sunset Dunes (SFChron)
- Muni Also Makes fun of Dodgers (SFGate)
- Traffic Safety as School Starts (LocalNewsMatters)
- 'Valencia Live' Brings Vibe to the Mission (MisisonLocal)
- What's to Become of S.F.'s Downtown Centre Mall? (SFChron)
- Mike Henneberry Appointed to SF Ferry Board of Directors (Alamedan)
- Canada Geese Poop on Foster City (SFChron)
- Letters: Engardio Recall Plus Police Mistaking Medical Issue for DUI (SFChron)
- Commentary: Even Utopias Need a City Council (SFChron)
