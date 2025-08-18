Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 18

8:12 AM PDT on August 18, 2025

  • Profile of a BART Board Director (SFChron)
  • More on Direct Payment for BART (ABC7)
  • Lawsuit to Stop SMART Train Bike Path (SFChron)
  • Splitting Sunset Dunes (SFChron)
  • Muni Also Makes fun of Dodgers (SFGate)
  • Traffic Safety as School Starts (LocalNewsMatters)
  • 'Valencia Live' Brings Vibe to the Mission (MisisonLocal)
  • What's to Become of S.F.'s Downtown Centre Mall? (SFChron)
  • Mike Henneberry Appointed to SF Ferry Board of Directors (Alamedan)
  • Canada Geese Poop on Foster City (SFChron)
  • Letters: Engardio Recall Plus Police Mistaking Medical Issue for DUI (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Even Utopias Need a City Council (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

