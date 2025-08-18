Headlines, August 18

Profile of a BART Board Director ( SFChron

More on Direct Payment for BART ( ABC7

Lawsuit to Stop SMART Train Bike Path ( SFChron

Splitting Sunset Dunes ( SFChron

Muni Also Makes fun of Dodgers ( SFGate

Traffic Safety as School Starts ( LocalNewsMatters

'Valencia Live' Brings Vibe to the Mission ( MisisonLocal

What's to Become of S.F.'s Downtown Centre Mall? ( SFChron

Mike Henneberry Appointed to SF Ferry Board of Directors ( Alamedan

Canada Geese Poop on Foster City ( SFChron

Letters: Engardio Recall Plus Police Mistaking Medical Issue for DUI ( SFChron

Commentary: Even Utopias Need a City Council ( SFChron

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?