Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 19

7:23 AM PDT on August 19, 2025

  • BART Gates to Take Credit Cards Starting this Week (SFChron)
  • More on Oakland's Transition to Electric Ferries (SFGate)
  • More on Lawsuit to Stop SMART Bike Path (MarinIJ)
  • Input Wanted on Berkeley Streets (Berkeleyside)
  • Alameda County Transportation Survey (Patch)
  • Caltrans Cycling Plan (Oaklandside)
  • What's America's Fourth City? (SFGate)
  • Office Tower Could Replace Golden Gate U. Campus (SFChron)
  • Fremont's Warehouses (SFChron)
  • The Carnage Continues (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Fund Transit with Big Business Tax, Not Sales Tax (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Engardio Recall is Baseless (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

