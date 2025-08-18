Short Sunset Dunes Update

Last Friday, San Francisco Rec & Parks announced a new plan that will divide Sunset Dunes Park into separate movement and activity spaces. Sunset Dunes opened last April, so the city is working on tweaks to keep the park running smoothly. From a Rec & Parks release:

The changes will create two clearly defined zones: a Park Zone on the west side of the median and a Multi-Use Zone on the east side. The Park Zone will be a calm, family-friendly space designed for walking, yoga classes, play, picnics, community events and other relaxed activities. Non-motorized bikes or scooters will be welcome if ridden by children. The Multi-Use Zone will be a shared space for cyclists, runners, walkers, scooters, and e-bikes or e-scooters. Users in this zone will be guided to keep to their right-hand side as they travel, helping everyone move more smoothly and predictably. In both zones, users will be reminded that pedestrians always have the right of way at crosswalks.

According to the parks department, temporary signs will be installed on light poles and A-frames this week, with park rangers on-site to answer questions. In addition, pavement stencils will be added at intersections markings such as “Yield,” “Shared Pathway,” and “Look.” SFMTA is expected to complete the stencil work in approximately four to six weeks.

“As kids head back to school, Sunset Dunes and JFK Promenade are two of the safest, most joyful routes for walking, biking, and rolling,” said Robin Pam with Streets For All San Francisco, in a statement. "Clearer guidance on where people should walk, bike, or drive will make it easier for everyone to share the space, help kids travel to school more safely, and ensure these parks remain vibrant public spaces where our community can connect and play."

In addition, the city is still conducting its survey to find out what people want in the park. Take the poll here.

Friends of Sunset Dunes (and Karl the Fog) is hosting a party on Thursday, Aug. 21, 5-7 p.m. in Sunset Dunes @ Noriega, S.F.