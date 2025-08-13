Headlines, August 13

- Restoring Some Muni Rush Hour Service (VoiceofSF)
- Federal HSR Funds Moved to a Trust (CapRadio)
- Another Bill to Force Zoning Changes Near Transit (SFExaminer)
- Map of Housing Construction (SFChron)
- Chinatown Complete Streets Project (Oaklandside)
- The 'Invisible' Cyclists (Bloomberg)
- Now Sunset Dunes is Causing Drivers to Speed and Crash? (CBSLocal)
- Update on the Engardio Recall Campaign (SFExaminer)
- S.F. Has Higher 'Return to Office' Rate than LA (SFChron)
- Trump Wants to Quash Clean Energy (SFChron)
- Trucking Companies Sue to Pollute (SFChron)
- But Paint and Plastic Posts Will Keep Cyclists Safe from Drivers (SFGate, SFChron)
