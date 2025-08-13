Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 13

8:37 AM PDT on August 13, 2025

  • Restoring Some Muni Rush Hour Service (VoiceofSF)
  • Federal HSR Funds Moved to a Trust (CapRadio)
  • Another Bill to Force Zoning Changes Near Transit (SFExaminer)
  • Map of Housing Construction (SFChron)
  • Chinatown Complete Streets Project (Oaklandside)
  • The 'Invisible' Cyclists (Bloomberg)
  • Now Sunset Dunes is Causing Drivers to Speed and Crash? (CBSLocal)
  • Update on the Engardio Recall Campaign (SFExaminer)
  • S.F. Has Higher 'Return to Office' Rate than LA (SFChron)
  • Trump Wants to Quash Clean Energy (SFChron)
  • Trucking Companies Sue to Pollute (SFChron)
  • But Paint and Plastic Posts Will Keep Cyclists Safe from Drivers (SFGate, SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

