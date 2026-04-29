S.F. Advocates Mark One Year of Speed Cameras

A year has passed since San Francisco rolled out its speed camera program. And, as reported by Mayor Daniel Lurie’s office, the data shows an 80 percent decline in speeding, at least in the 33 locations where the cameras are installed. The city began issuing fines, as opposed to warnings, in August.

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The majority of speed cameras are located near schools, senior centers, health or social service facilities, parks, libraries, and community spaces—ensuring that safety improvements serve the most vulnerable road users. The camera on Columbus Avenue—next to North Beach Branch Library and Joe DiMaggio Playground Park, where Mayor Lurie launched the speed camera program in March 2025—saw the biggest decrease in the city with a 98% drop in speed incidents. The share of drivers traveling 10 mph or more above the speed limit has dropped by almost 80% at camera locations, compared with before the cameras were installed. That change in driver behavior corresponds to 40,000 fewer instances of dangerous speeding every day. Of drivers who receive a citation, 65% did not receive a second one, suggesting significant behavior change among drivers. The data shows that 82% of drivers receive two or fewer notices. The share of drivers traveling more than 10 mph over the speed limit has dropped from 11% to 2% across all camera locations since the cameras were introduced.

“Dangerous speeding is the number one cause of severe and fatal crashes in San Francisco,” said Jodie Medeiros, Executive Director of Walk San Francisco. “Speed cameras are a game changer, dramatically changing driver behavior to make everyone safer. San Francisco is leading the state in piloting this powerful, life-saving technology.”

A chart reminding people that speed kills. Image: Vision Zero Coalition

“Speed enforcement cameras are proving themselves to be highly effective in reducing dangerous driving behavior and making streets safer for all of us,” added District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey. He plans to introduce a resolution next week affirming the city’s support for the program and exploring ways to strengthen it. “This is a life-saving technology we need more of—in District 6 and throughout the city—and I’m proud to stand with safe streets advocates in celebrating its success.”

Advocates and officials at an event on Wednesday morning celebrating the camera installation. Photo: WalkSF/Fiona Yim

“Speed cameras dramatically shift behavior and can reduce the number of severe and fatal crashes by as much as 58 percent,” wrote Walk San Francisco in a statement about the anniversary. “In New York City, the speed camera program has resulted in a 94 percent reduction in speeding at speed camera locations and attributed with significant decreases in pedestrian injuries and fatalities.”

New York City found, however, that speed cameras also created a problem, aptly named “super speeders.” Some drivers, it turns out, simply ignore the fines and continue speeding.

Walk SF is working to pass the Stop Super Speeders’ bill (AB 2276), legislation that would require “active Intelligent Speed Assistance” to be installed in the vehicles of drivers convicted of severe speeding-related offenses. That device would prevent these reckless drivers from speeding in the first place.

Part of a shrine made for the dead family in West Portal. A reminder of the repercussions of speeding. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Streetsblog submits that drivers who commit such acts should have their licenses revoked for life and their cars confiscated, rather than the current penalties of suspensions or points. Driving is supposed to be a privilege, not a right, and people who repeatedly play Russian Roulette with the public need to lose that privilege.