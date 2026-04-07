The Kirkham Neck-Down Worked for Safety, So San Francisco Removed it

The location of the removed Kirkham neck-down. Note the hugely wide street inviting speeding. Photographer asked us to withhold credit.
San Francisco crews recently removed the “neck-down” safety feature on Kirkham between 9th and 10th Avenues. It was replaced with a speed hump and new stripes.
“We worked to install a speed cushion in the middle of the block between 9th and 10th Avenues, install small painted and raised median islands on both Kirkham Street approaches to 10th Avenue, and paint crosswalk markings at 10th Avenue and Kirkham Street,” wrote SFMTA’s media department, in an email to Streetsblog.
In other words, SFMTA finally installed a modest concrete treatment used throughout the world to force drivers to slow down and be safe. But a handful of loud motorists complained to District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar, who in turn complained to SFMTA, an ostensibly independent city agency. Out came the jackhammers.
So how much did all this cost? Here are the figures from SFMTA:
Install:
Neck-down islands = $6,348
Sign Shop = $1,400
Paint Shop = $1,700
Tearing it out and replacing it:
Removing the neck-down islands and installing a new concrete island at 10th Ave = $6,632
New speed cushion = $11,621
New signs = $1,100
New paint = $13,000 (new crosswalks at 10th Ave, new painted island at 10th Ave, striping adjustments, speed cushion chevrons)
Comments Are Temporarily Disabled
Streetsblog is in the process of migrating our commenting system. During this transition, commenting is temporarily unavailable.
Once the migration is complete, you will be able to log back in and will have full access to your comment history. We appreciate your patience and look forward to having you back in the conversation soon.