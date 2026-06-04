Dream of a ‘Grand Central Station’ for the West at Risk of Further Delay
One of the real-world consequences to pollut'on Newsom's CARB board could be $750 million towards connecting Caltrain and future high-speed rail into the underground train station in downtown San Francisco
By Roger Rudick
5:13 PM PDT on June 4, 2026
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