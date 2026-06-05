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Bike Infrastructure

Commentary: Dutch Cycling and the Blueprint for a Better World

Why I'm a Nederlandophile (and you should be too) in one video
4:21 PM PDT on June 5, 2026
Commentary: Dutch Cycling and the Blueprint for a Better World
Haarlem today. And a streetscape American traffic engineers have made nearly impossible to realize on this side of the pond. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Dutch have figured out how to build sustainable cities where it’s safe and inviting for people of all ages and abilities to walk, bike, take the train, and combine all three. All About Dutch Cycling, a new film from Indian YouTuber “Pedal and Tring, Tring,” is a true Master Class on why the Netherlands is called the ‘Cycling Paradise’ and why it’s a blueprint for cities everywhere.

More from the one-hour film’s summary:

This documentary film is ideal for urban planners & designers, engineers, students, advocacy groups, infrastructure companies, mobility consultants, researchers, policy makers, cyclists and everyone who believes in active and integrated mobility.

If you work for a DOT in the Bay Area, advocate, or just want to know more about how to build sustainable, inviting cities for people instead of cars, turn your cell phone to “do not disturb” and watch in full this weekend.

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