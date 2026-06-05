Headlines, June 5
By Roger Rudick
7:32 AM PDT on June 5, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog San Francisco
Friday Video: Dude, Where Are My Trains?
We know exactly why passenger rail in America sucks. The question is whether we'll fix it.
June 4, 2026
Dream of a ‘Grand Central Station’ for the West at Risk of Further Delay
One of the real-world consequences to pollut'on Newsom's CARB board could be $750 million towards connecting Caltrain and future high-speed rail into the underground train station in downtown San Francisco
June 4, 2026
Legislative Update: The Good E-Bike Legislation Is Moving
Good legislation is moving. Bad legislation is not.
June 4, 2026
Headlines, June 4
June 4, 2026
Talking Headways Podcast: Evolution, God and Transportation
Let's consider the totality of the human experience on this planet. Yes, it connects to livable streets, we promise. It's a very special episode of Talking Headways!
June 4, 2026