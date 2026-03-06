Motorist Careens onto North Beach Sidewalk, Killing Pedestrian

A driver killed a pedestrian Thursday evening on a North Beach sidewalk at the corner of Kearny and Broadway.

"Investigations are still underway, but it appears the vehicle may have been going in reverse at high speeds down the hill," wrote District 2 Supervisor Danny Sauter in an email to Streetsblog.

The collision was described in detail on Reddit:

Safe-streets advocate Patrick Lindley, who witnessed the immediate aftermath of the crash, told Streetsblog that he "...spent a few hours last night at the scene ... A driver killed a pedestrian (might have been sitting at the corner) and injured a scooterist."

More from the San Francisco Fire Department, which responded to the crash:

On March 5, 2026, at 11:23 PM, units from the San Francisco Fire Department were dispatched to report a collision involving a scooter. Firefighters and paramedics arrived on the scene and found two patients. They provided immediate life-saving measures to both individuals. Unfortunately, one patient succumbed to their injuries at the scene and was pronounced deceased. The second victim was transported to a local hospital, where they are reported to be in stable condition.

Another view of the "accident," as the police called it. A yellow tarp was placed over the man who was killed. Photo: Patrick Lindley

As seen in the photos, the crash happened next to Keys Jazz Bistro, which also sustained damage.

"The police never even cuffed the driver—they eventually issued him paperwork and released him," added Lindley. "They literally said the following to him: 'You're free to go, we appreciate your cooperation. Don't be too hard on yourself, it's an accident, it happens.'"

"The driver remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation. Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor at this time," wrote SFPD's Robert Rueca. "SFPD Traffic Collision Investigation Unit took over the investigation."

Walk San Francisco wrote the following in a statement about the tragedy in North Beach and an unrelated fatal crash in the Outer Mission:

There have now been five pedestrians killed in San Francisco so far in 2026. The first pedestrian death in 2026 was a 76-year-old woman on February 3rd at Bayshore Boulevard & Silver Avenue in District 10. The second was a 47-year-old woman who was hit and killed at Bayshore Boulevard and Arleta Avenue on February 14th in District 10. The third was a two-year-old child who was hit and killed by a driver on February 27, 2026 at the intersection of 4th and Channel Streets in District 6.

Walk SF also pointed out that Broadway is "designated as a dangerous street on the city’s 2022 'high-injury network' map" and that Thursday's North Beach fatality was "...less than 0.4 miles away from where a 72-year-old senior was killed at Mason Street and Broadway Streets on Tuesday, December 2, 2025."

"This portion of Kearny was identified over a decade ago for improvements to traffic safety and the public realm," added Sauter. "Last night's events show the danger in delay to projects that we know are needed to improve safety. I will be working with SFMTA and DPW to examine both immediate safety improvements and greater investment in the Broadway area."

The police are asking anyone with information to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD Case# 260-126-919.