Headlines, July 1

- Clipper Outage Delays Transit (CBSLocal)
- San Mateo County Calling for More Transit Funding (ABC7)
- More on the 'Dangers' of E-Bikes (SFGate)
- Stop Signs and Bollards on Marin (Berkeleyside)
- S.F.'s Expensive Quest for Trash Cans (SFChron)
- More on S.F. Suspending Neighborhood Traffic Calming (Planetizen)
- Golden Gate Bridge Tolls and Ferry Fares Rise (SFGate, SFChron)
- San Bruno to Provide More Free Private Car Storage (DailyJournal)
- Newsom Signs CEQA Reform Bill (SFChron, SFStandard, MarinIJ)
- Trump Bill Would Tax Wind and Solar (SFGate)
- Legislation to Allow Social Living (SFChron)
- 24 City Buildings That Might Not Survive a Major Temblor (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
