Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 1

8:37 AM PDT on July 1, 2025

  • Clipper Outage Delays Transit (CBSLocal)
  • San Mateo County Calling for More Transit Funding (ABC7)
  • More on the 'Dangers' of E-Bikes (SFGate)
  • Stop Signs and Bollards on Marin (Berkeleyside)
  • S.F.'s Expensive Quest for Trash Cans (SFChron)
  • More on S.F. Suspending Neighborhood Traffic Calming (Planetizen)
  • Golden Gate Bridge Tolls and Ferry Fares Rise (SFGate, SFChron)
  • San Bruno to Provide More Free Private Car Storage (DailyJournal)
  • Newsom Signs CEQA Reform Bill (SFChron, SFStandard, MarinIJ)
  • Trump Bill Would Tax Wind and Solar (SFGate)
  • Legislation to Allow Social Living (SFChron)
  • 24 City Buildings That Might Not Survive a Major Temblor (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

