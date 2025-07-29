Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 29

8:24 AM PDT on July 29, 2025

  • BART Accepts 1000th Rail Car (Hoodline)
  • Caltrain Approves Funding Measure Proposal (DailyJournal)
  • Free Muni Rides for the Dead (SFChron)
  • How Public Transit Agencies Address Harassment (KALW)
  • Napa Bus Connection to BART to run on Saturdays (PressDemocrat)
  • Millbrae Bike Sharing Plans/E-Bike Rebates (DailyJournal)
  • Sprucing Up Sunset Blvd. (SFStandard)
  • More on Daylighting Push (Axios, CBSNews)
  • More High-Rises Coming to S.F. Skyline? (SFExaminer)
  • 'Naga' Rises in Golden Gate Park (SFExaminer)
  • Old Mount Tam Train Goes to Sacramento (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Stop Alcatraz From Becoming a Gulag (SFStandard)

