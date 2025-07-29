Headlines, July 29

BART Accepts 1000th Rail Car ( Hoodline

Caltrain Approves Funding Measure Proposal ( DailyJournal

Free Muni Rides for the Dead ( SFChron

How Public Transit Agencies Address Harassment ( KALW

Napa Bus Connection to BART to run on Saturdays ( PressDemocrat

Millbrae Bike Sharing Plans/E-Bike Rebates ( DailyJournal

Sprucing Up Sunset Blvd. ( SFStandard

CBSNews) More on Daylighting Push ( Axios

More High-Rises Coming to S.F. Skyline? ( SFExaminer

'Naga' Rises in Golden Gate Park ( SFExaminer

Old Mount Tam Train Goes to Sacramento ( SFChron

Commentary: Stop Alcatraz From Becoming a Gulag ( SFStandard

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?