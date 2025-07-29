Headlines, July 29

- BART Accepts 1000th Rail Car (Hoodline)
- Caltrain Approves Funding Measure Proposal (DailyJournal)
- Free Muni Rides for the Dead (SFChron)
- How Public Transit Agencies Address Harassment (KALW)
- Napa Bus Connection to BART to run on Saturdays (PressDemocrat)
- Millbrae Bike Sharing Plans/E-Bike Rebates (DailyJournal)
- Sprucing Up Sunset Blvd. (SFStandard)
- More on Daylighting Push (Axios, CBSNews)
- More High-Rises Coming to S.F. Skyline? (SFExaminer)
- 'Naga' Rises in Golden Gate Park (SFExaminer)
- Old Mount Tam Train Goes to Sacramento (SFChron)
- Commentary: Stop Alcatraz From Becoming a Gulag (SFStandard)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?