Headlines, July 30

Outer Sunset Gets Speed Bumps ( NBCBayArea

Part of Grand Avenue Won't Get Protected Bike Lane ( Oaklandside

California Street Cable Car Stop Art ( SFExaminer

Harassment on VTA ( EastBayTimes

Caltrans Transit Policy ( CalBike

BART Has Drink Carts? ( SFGate

VTA Delayed by Suspicious Package ( CBSBayArea

Palo Alto Aims to Raise Height Limits, Spur Residential Growth ( SJSpotlight

Musk Cons Another City with Tesla Tunnel ( EastBayTimes

Drivers Cause More Carnage in San Jose ( EastBayTimes

Towing Cars in Tenderloin ( MissionLocal

Commentary: Coordinated Transit Plan Makes Sense for North Bay ( MarinIJ

