Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 22

8:29 AM PDT on August 22, 2025

  • How Muni Cuts are Impacting Ridership (SFChron)
  • New BART Fare Gates in Sam Mateo County (DailyJournal)
  • More on Turning Market Street Back into a Traffic Sewer (Axios, Planetizen)
  • Tour of the Salesforce Transit Center Train Box (MassTransit)
  • It's Armageddon and Falling Beer Bottles: a Six Story Building Approved in Palo Alto (PADailyPost)
  • Homeless Rates Finally Dipping in California (SFChron)
  • Killer Driver Who Got Slap on the Wrist Drops Bid to Regain License (SFChron)
  • Steps Towards Removing the Vaillancourt Fountain (SFChron)
  • Letters: Engardio Recall is Ugly (SFChron)
  • Commentary: San Francisco Should Buy the Downtown Centre Mall? (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: Mayor Lurie is Shortchanging Public Transit (RichmondReview)

Friday Video: The Problem With … ‘Friday Video’?!

August 21, 2025
Californians Continue to Love High-Speed Rail, Even if Republicans in Washington D.C. Don’t

August 21, 2025
Market Street

Advocates Outraged: ‘Car-Free’ Market Street Ends on Tuesday

In yet another betrayal of the city's Vision Zero and Transit First commitments, Mayor Lurie clears Waymo, Lyft, Uber to turn Market Street back into a traffic sewer

August 21, 2025
Talking Headways Podcast: Designing and Delivering Bike Networks

August 21, 2025
Protected Bike Lanes

Eyes on the Street: Los Angeles Gets New Concrete-Barrier-Protection on 3rd Street Bikeway

Now that's a protected bike lane!

August 21, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, August 21

August 21, 2025
