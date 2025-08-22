Headlines, August 22

- How Muni Cuts are Impacting Ridership (SFChron)
- New BART Fare Gates in Sam Mateo County (DailyJournal)
- More on Turning Market Street Back into a Traffic Sewer (Axios, Planetizen)
- Tour of the Salesforce Transit Center Train Box (MassTransit)
- It's Armageddon and Falling Beer Bottles: a Six Story Building Approved in Palo Alto (PADailyPost)
- Homeless Rates Finally Dipping in California (SFChron)
- Killer Driver Who Got Slap on the Wrist Drops Bid to Regain License (SFChron)
- Steps Towards Removing the Vaillancourt Fountain (SFChron)
- Letters: Engardio Recall is Ugly (SFChron)
- Commentary: San Francisco Should Buy the Downtown Centre Mall? (SFStandard)
- Commentary: Mayor Lurie is Shortchanging Public Transit (RichmondReview)
