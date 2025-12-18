Headlines, December 18

- Higher Transit Costs, Lower Parking Fees (SFStandard)
- More on Muni's Strategy on Deficit (VoiceofSF)
- More on BART Fare Increase (PleasantonWeekly)
- More on Streamlining Task Force and Bicycle Committee (SFChron)
- More on Mayor's 'Safety Plan' (NBCBayArea)
- Mayor Lurie's First Year in Office (SFExaminer, SFChron)
- More on Palo Alto Grade Separations (PAOnline)
- More on Oakland Charging for Private Car Storage (ABC7)
- Man Dies from Injuries Caused by Driver Six Years Ago (EastBayTimes)
- Hawk Hill Reopens (SFChron)
- Commentary: Reclaim Streets without Criminalizing Homelessness (theHill)
- Commentary: Parents Need to Stop Buying Kids Overpowered E-Bikes (MarinIJ)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?