Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 18

8:20 AM PST on December 18, 2025

  • Higher Transit Costs, Lower Parking Fees (SFStandard)
  • More on Muni's Strategy on Deficit (VoiceofSF)
  • More on BART Fare Increase (PleasantonWeekly)
  • More on Streamlining Task Force and Bicycle Committee (SFChron)
  • More on Mayor's 'Safety Plan' (NBCBayArea)
  • Mayor Lurie's First Year in Office (SFExaminer, SFChron)
  • More on Palo Alto Grade Separations (PAOnline)
  • More on Oakland Charging for Private Car Storage (ABC7)
  • Man Dies from Injuries Caused by Driver Six Years Ago (EastBayTimes)
  • Hawk Hill Reopens (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Reclaim Streets without Criminalizing Homelessness (theHill)
  • Commentary: Parents Need to Stop Buying Kids Overpowered E-Bikes (MarinIJ)

Study: More Protected Bike Lanes = More Micromobility Users

December 17, 2025
SFMTA

‘Streets for All’ Talk with SFMTA Director Julie Kirschbaum

'Fix the roof first, the kitchen second'

December 17, 2025
Denver Activists Hijack Road Signs To Decry The Dangers of Automobility

December 16, 2025
Update: AC Transit Closes Investigation of Bus Operator’s Alleged Assault on a Bicyclist

Bus driver used the bike lane, tailgated cyclist, honked at him, and then nearly ran him over, all captured on video. AC Transit closes its short investigation without announcing any steps against the driver

December 16, 2025
Headlines, December 16

December 16, 2025
