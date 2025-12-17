Headlines, December 17

- More on Muni Deficit (SFChron)
- Palo Alto Employees to Get Free Transit (PAOnline)
- Bids Sought for Fresno HSR Station (RT&S)
- Accessory Dwelling Units on the Peninsula (SMDailyJournal)
- Can Affordable Housing be Built More Cheaply? (SFChron)
- Group Calls Four Supervisors Anti-Housing (SFStandard)
- BART Tracks Weren't Wearing Hi-Viz (SFGate, EastBayTimes, KTVU)
- Driver Kills Pedestrian on Sidewalk in Fremont (EastBayTimes)
- More on Driver Who Crashed into Hardware Store (KTVU)
- Plans for VA Clinic on Alameda Cancelled (CBSLocal)
- Safer Crossing Planned in Richmond (RichmondStandard)
- Can San Francisco be the 'Detroit' of Tiny Electric Cars? (SFStandard)
