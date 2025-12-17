Skip to Content
today's headlines

Headlines, December 17

8:20 AM PST on December 17, 2025

  • More on Muni Deficit (SFChron)
  • Palo Alto Employees to Get Free Transit (PAOnline)
  • Bids Sought for Fresno HSR Station (RT&S)
  • Accessory Dwelling Units on the Peninsula (SMDailyJournal)
  • Can Affordable Housing be Built More Cheaply? (SFChron)
  • Group Calls Four Supervisors Anti-Housing (SFStandard)
  • BART Tracks Weren't Wearing Hi-Viz (SFGate, EastBayTimes, KTVU)
  • Driver Kills Pedestrian on Sidewalk in Fremont (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Driver Who Crashed into Hardware Store (KTVU)
  • Plans for VA Clinic on Alameda Cancelled (CBSLocal)
  • Safer Crossing Planned in Richmond (RichmondStandard)
  • Can San Francisco be the 'Detroit' of Tiny Electric Cars? (SFStandard)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Denver Activists Hijack Road Signs To Decry The Dangers of Automobility

December 16, 2025
Government Organizations

Update: AC Transit Closes Investigation of Bus Operator Assault on a Bicyclist

Bus driver used the bike lane, tailgated cyclist, honked at him, and then nearly ran him over, all captured on video. AC Transit closes its short investigation without announcing any steps against the driver

December 16, 2025
The Real Reason America Can’t Have The Tiny Japanese-Style Cars Trump Says He Wants

December 15, 2025
State Grant Will Pay for Better Diesel Trains, Not Zero-Emission Trains, for Metrolink

December 15, 2025
San Mateo

Update: City of San Mateo Commission Votes Unanimously to Keep Humboldt Bike Lanes

"Streets belong to all 105,000 of us" says one of the commissioners as advocates celebrate a victory in the battle to save bike lanes

December 15, 2025
