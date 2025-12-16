Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

today's headlines

Headlines, December 16

8:09 AM PST on December 16, 2025

  • Lurie's Resolution 'Overhauls' Traffic Safety? (KQED, VoiceofSF)
  • More on Child Killed by Driver in Hayes Valley (KRON4)
  • 14 Injured on Cable Car (SFChron, SFGate, SFStandard)
  • Oakland to Charge on Sundays for Previously 'Free' Car Storage (EastBayTimes)
  • Transit Leaders Weigh El Camino Real Upgrades (SMDailyJournal)
  • Bay Bridge Lights to Return (SFChron)
  • Portland as Housing Role Model (SFChron)
  • Store Comes out of Nowhere in Redwood City (CBSNews)
  • Flying Cars Again (KTVU)
  • Bay Area Downtowns Worth Visiting (SFChron)
  • Commentary: S.F. Needs More Miamification (SFStandard)
  • Commentary: Enjoying a Nighttime Ferry Trip (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Government Organizations

Update: AC Transit Closes Investigation of Bus Operator Assault on a Bicyclist

Bus driver used the bike lane, tailgated cyclist, honked at him, and then nearly ran him over, all captured on video. AC Transit closes its short investigation without announcing any steps against the driver

December 16, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

The Real Reason America Can’t Have The Tiny Japanese-Style Cars Trump Says He Wants

December 15, 2025
San Mateo

Update: City of San Mateo Commission Votes Unanimously to Keep Humboldt Bike Lanes

"Streets belong to all 105,000 of us" says one of the commissioners as advocates celebrate a victory in the battle to save bike lanes

December 15, 2025
Events

This Week: E-Bikes, Happy Hour, Holiday Lights

December 15, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, December 15

December 15, 2025
See all posts