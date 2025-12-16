Headlines, December 16

- Lurie's Resolution 'Overhauls' Traffic Safety? (KQED, VoiceofSF)
- More on Child Killed by Driver in Hayes Valley (KRON4)
- 14 Injured on Cable Car (SFChron, SFGate, SFStandard)
- Oakland to Charge on Sundays for Previously 'Free' Car Storage (EastBayTimes)
- Transit Leaders Weigh El Camino Real Upgrades (SMDailyJournal)
- Bay Bridge Lights to Return (SFChron)
- Portland as Housing Role Model (SFChron)
- Store Comes out of Nowhere in Redwood City (CBSNews)
- Flying Cars Again (KTVU)
- Bay Area Downtowns Worth Visiting (SFChron)
- Commentary: S.F. Needs More Miamification (SFStandard)
- Commentary: Enjoying a Nighttime Ferry Trip (SFChron)
