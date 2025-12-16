Update: AC Transit Closes Investigation of Bus Operator Assault on a Bicyclist

AC Transit management considers the issue "closed" in response to complaints after video surfaced last week of one of its bus operators tailgating, honking at, and, after a confrontation, apparently attempting to run down a cyclist in the bike lane on Foothill Boulevard in Oakland. Ward 2 AC Transit Board Commissioner and cycling advocate Jean Walsh posted the following update in a Tuesday morning post on social media:

"It's not enough to say safety is paramount, our actions must reflect the highest safety standards and commitment to accountability," said Walsh in a text to Streetsblog.

Meanwhile George, the cyclist who recorded the video of the assault, received a the following from Debora Garcia, an AC Transit customer service manager:

We are offering our sincerest apologies on behalf of all of AC Transit as we understand the gravity of the situation and want to assure you that we take all matters of public safety incredibly seriously. On December 10th, a Division Superintendent spoke with you over the phone, and this letter is to provide you with an update. Our operations department has concluded its investigation after reviewing video footage of the reported incident and have taken appropriate action with the operator involved in the incident in accordance with District policies and procedures. Here at AC Transit, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of quality and professionalism, and it deeply pains us to have fallen short of these standards in this instance [emphasis added].

George, who withheld his last name out of fear of retaliation, asked for details about what "appropriate action" was taken and received no further response from AC Transit.

An AC Transit spokesperson, meanwhile, sidestepped questions on details about what actions had been taken, including whether the operator in the video was still driving a bus. "In the incident near Foothill Boulevard and 9th Avenue, AC Transit has conducted an exhaustive review, including video recordings and discussions with the parties involved," wrote Robert Lyles, spokesperson for AC Transit. "We are confident that our team gained a full understanding of the totality of the circumstances, and as a result of this multi-layered assessment, the internal review is now closed," he confirmed.

Streetsblog also emailed the AC Transit board members to give individual commissioners a chance to respond and may update this post.

Walsh, meanwhile, doesn't consider the issue closed. "I've learned the board will be discussing this matter in January and I'm looking forward to that discussion."