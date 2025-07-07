Headlines, July 7

- Plan to Commit to High Speed Rail (SFChron)
- More on State Funding for Transit (EastBayTimes)
- Marin/Sonoma Look at Increasing SMART Frequencies, Provide Better Bus Connections (MarinIJ, APTA)
- More on Guerrilla Bus Benches (SFChron)
- Could Hydrofoil Ferry Change Commutes? (SeattleTimes)
- Police Enforcement Has Little Effect on Traffic Deaths (SFStandard)
- Neighborhoods to be Exempted from Streamlined Permits (SFChron)
- Property Values and Upzoning (SFExaminer)
- Apple to Help Caltrans with Another Wasteful Road Widening (SJSpotlight)
- Will Mainstream Journalists Ever Stop Blaming 'Vehicles' (SFChron)
- Catalina is California's Car-Light City (SFGate)
- Commentary: Thoughts on 'Family Zoning' (SFStandard)
