Headlines

Headlines, July 7

8:17 AM PDT on July 7, 2025

  • Plan to Commit to High Speed Rail (SFChron)
  • More on State Funding for Transit (EastBayTimes)
  • Marin/Sonoma Look at Increasing SMART Frequencies, Provide Better Bus Connections (MarinIJ, APTA)
  • More on Guerrilla Bus Benches (SFChron)
  • Could Hydrofoil Ferry Change Commutes? (SeattleTimes)
  • Police Enforcement Has Little Effect on Traffic Deaths (SFStandard)
  • Neighborhoods to be Exempted from Streamlined Permits (SFChron)
  • Property Values and Upzoning (SFExaminer)
  • Apple to Help Caltrans with Another Wasteful Road Widening (SJSpotlight)
  • Will Mainstream Journalists Ever Stop Blaming 'Vehicles' (SFChron)
  • Catalina is California's Car-Light City (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Thoughts on 'Family Zoning' (SFStandard)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

