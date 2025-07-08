Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Headlines, July 8

8:18 AM PDT on July 8, 2025

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Ferries

Estuary Water Shuttle Adds Tuesday Service

Cyclists and pedestrians asked if they could get some more Woodstock. Today/Tuesday they got it with the start of six-day-a-week service!

July 8, 2025
Streetsblog USAPromoted

The ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Is About Our Transportation Future, Too

July 8, 2025
Market Street

Commentary: First Section of Market Street’s Sidewalk-Level Bike Lanes Completed

Improvements to Market Street will finally segregate buses and cars from cyclists, creating a safer, more efficient street for all modes

July 7, 2025
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Join Over 1,250 of Your Bike Friends to Support the Bike Highways Bill

July 7, 2025
Headlines

Headlines, July 7

July 7, 2025
See all posts