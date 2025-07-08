Headlines, July 8

- Grant for Safer Streets in East Oakland (KRON4)
- More on Guerrilla Bus Benches (ABC7, KTVU)
- California Will Continue HSR Project (KCRA)
- Can Architecture Cure 16th and Mission BART Plaza? (MissionLocal)
- More on Speed Cameras/Drivers Still Reckless in San Francisco (SFChron)
- Driver Kills Cyclist in San Rafael (MercNews)
- Trump Makes it Harder for California to Reduce Smog (EastBayTimes)
- More on CEQA Reform (SFStandard)
- Sausalito Still NIMBY (SFGate)
- Park in India Basin (SFStandard)
- Music Festivals to Close Parts of Golden Gate Park (SFChron)
- Guardrail Wasn't Wearing Reflective Clothing (SFGate)
