Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Streetsblog San Francisco home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

today's headlines

Headlines, January 8

8:28 AM PST on January 8, 2026

  • S.F. Sees Drop in Pedestrian Fatalities (SFChron)
  • Muni Asks Riders What to Cut (LocalNewsMatters)
  • SPUR Talk on Transit Integration (LocalNewsMatters)
  • More BART Track Problems (ABC7)
  • Where Scooter Rides End the Most (Axios)
  • Who's Trying to Clean Up Mission District's Streets (MissionLocal)
  • Next Sign of Downtown Recovery (SFChron)
  • Lurie's Handling of Waymo Meltdown During Blackouts (SFChron)
  • More Reviews of Lurie's First Year (SFStandard, BAR)
  • Golden Gate Park Art was Expensive (SFGate)
  • Commentary: Marin Republicans Want to Kill SMART Train (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog San Francisco

Car Parking

Advocates Move to Save Oakland’s Parking Enforcement

An unscrupulous maneuver to transfer control of parking enforcement could have serious implications for safe streets

Oakland advocates
January 9, 2026
today's headlines

Headlines, January 9

January 9, 2026
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Confirmed: Non-Driving Infrastructure Creates ‘Induced Demand,’ Too

January 8, 2026
Sunset

Supervisor Wong Writes Legislation to Kill Sunset Dunes

District 4's new supervisor finally met with Sunset Dunes advocates the night before formally presenting legislation to put a new referendum on the ballot to destroy the park

January 8, 2026
Streetsblog CaliforniaPromoted

Fresno Advocates Have Their Day in Court Tomorrow (1/9) in Effort to Stop Massive Highway Expansion

January 8, 2026
Streetsblog USAPromoted

Talking Headways Podcast: Poster Sessions at Mpact in Portland

January 8, 2026
See all posts