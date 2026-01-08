Headlines, January 8

- S.F. Sees Drop in Pedestrian Fatalities (SFChron)
- Muni Asks Riders What to Cut (LocalNewsMatters)
- SPUR Talk on Transit Integration (LocalNewsMatters)
- More BART Track Problems (ABC7)
- Where Scooter Rides End the Most (Axios)
- Who's Trying to Clean Up Mission District's Streets (MissionLocal)
- Next Sign of Downtown Recovery (SFChron)
- Lurie's Handling of Waymo Meltdown During Blackouts (SFChron)
- More Reviews of Lurie's First Year (SFStandard, BAR)
- Golden Gate Park Art was Expensive (SFGate)
- Commentary: Marin Republicans Want to Kill SMART Train (MarinIJ)
