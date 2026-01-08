Supervisor Wong Writes Legislation to Kill Sunset Dunes

District 4 Supervisor Alan Wong announced legislation to close Sunset Dunes park and restore the "compromise," turning it back into a highway for motorists during the week. The legislation, which would put the matter before voters for a third time in June, was provided to reporters at an event at City Hall Thursday afternoon. That came on the heels of a meeting with advocates the night before, at which he gave his reasons for wanting to undo Sunset Dunes.

"Supervisor Wong was unable to explain even the most basic details about his proposal at a town hall last night, including how much it would cost taxpayers to rip out the city's third most visited park to replace it with a failing road or what environmental review or permits would be required to do so," said Lucas Lux with Friends of Sunset Dunes.

Wong at Thursday's presser with a map of selected car crashes. Photo: Streetsblog/Rudick

Wong was asked at the town hall and again at the presser about the costs involved in ripping out the skate ramps, art work, traffic lights, and other changes supporting the park. He didn't have a figure, but said there are costs either way.

To appear on the ballot, the legislation needs the signatures of three other supervisors. District 10 Supervisor Shamann Walton, who is reliably against closing any kind of car infrastructure, is expected to sign. District 1 Supervisor Connie Chan has also expressed support. A spokesperson for District 11 Supervisor Chyanne Chen confirmed that she may sign, depending on amendments that are under discussion.

However, a city hall insider told Streetsblog that Chan's support is complicated by her congressional run. "It would make her popular in her district, but she needs the rest of San Francisco to win," they said. Wong sidestepped questions about whether he has the three signatures he needs. The signatures must be acquired by Tuesday for the measure to appear on June's ballot.

During the meeting on Wednesday evening, meanwhile, Wong repeatedly stated that traffic diffuses but never actually reduces when a road is eliminated. The crowd of some 100 advocates—crammed onto the back patio of Black Bird Bookstore and Café on Irving Street in the Outer Sunset—started to grumble the third or fourth time he made that assertion. "Making this decision was not hard," blurted Wong of his choice to vote against Prop. K and support a new ballot initiative to undue it. Wong, who throughout the meeting claimed he had listened to all sides and carefully weighed the pros and cons, quickly realized his slip and corrected himself, saying it was actually a difficult decision.

This entire skate park, installed in June of 2025, would have to be jack-hammered along with many other installations if the "compromise" is restored. Image: Friends of Sunset Dunes.

Several people spoke about how they had shifted from driving everywhere to, for example, biking with their kids to school using Sunset Dunes. Mothers expressed fear for their children's lives if the road is opened again to speeding traffic. Mary Scott, a cancer survivor, spoke about how she used Sunset Dunes to take walks and build up her strength after chemotherapy.

Wong's only response each time was to talk about "compromise" and repeat his misconception that traffic disperses but doesn't reduce, increasing traffic delays and pollution overall. "They will use other means, such as Sunset Blvd. and 19th Avenue," he said several times. He also said drivers should not be deprived of "the most direct route possible" to wherever they are going. Streetsblog, at the press event today, asked Wong if he also thought the traffic from the Embarcadero Freeway, which was torn down in 1991, is still "diffused" and causing backups in San Francisco and if he would support its reconstruction. "That was torn down before I was born," he answered (see note at end).

Moseson, at the town hall, said that the park isn't theoretical anymore and that there is exhaustive data that shows the park has not generated significant traffic delay.

Halloween on Sunset Dunes. Photo: Friends of Sunset Dunes

"Yes," said Moseson, agreeing with Wong that many drivers are going to Sunset Boulevard instead. "But it's still under capacity" and not experiencing backups.

Wong responded that he's an environmentalist and that he helped sort recycling when he was a student.

A reporter at Thursday's announcement asked Wong if he would seek a fourth referendum if San Francisco voters again supported Sunset Dunes. He sidestepped the question, saying there's "new data" and assuming they would vote differently. When pressed to answer the question, he said "It is what it is."

"We hope his colleagues honor the will of San Franciscans and let him play out this stunt as a solo act," said Lux.

Note, Jan 9: According to Heather Knight, he was 18 in 2005. So, actually he was a little kid when the Embarcadero Freeway was torn down. Maybe if he'd had Sunset Dunes to play on as a child he'd have a different perspective?