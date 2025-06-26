Headlines, June 26

- Data Shows New Transit Maps Working (MassTransit)
- SFMTA Commute Support Program for Businesses (Hoodline)
- New Caltrain Ticket Checkers are Slower than the Old Ones (PaloAltoPost)
- More on End of Residential Traffic Calming Program (NBCBayArea, KQED)
- Caltrans Studies Future of I-980 Through Oakland (ABC7, Oaklandside)
- Oakland Pothole Lawsuits (EastBayTimes)
- Cow Hollow NIMBYs Sound Off (SFStandard)
- More Investment in S.F. Office Market (SFStandard)
- Who's Coming Back to San Francisco? (SFChron)
- What New York City's Mayoral Race Says About California (SFChron, SFStandard)
- Nine Underrated Parks in San Francisco (SFChron)
- Commentary: Is Berkeley Ready to Atone for Single-Family Zoning Sins? (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Independent journalism is more important than ever. Won’t you contribute?