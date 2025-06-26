Skip to Content
Streetsblog San Francisco
Today's Headlines

Headlines, June 26

8:57 AM PDT on June 26, 2025

  • Data Shows New Transit Maps Working (MassTransit)
  • SFMTA Commute Support Program for Businesses (Hoodline)
  • New Caltrain Ticket Checkers are Slower than the Old Ones (PaloAltoPost)
  • More on End of Residential Traffic Calming Program (NBCBayArea, KQED)
  • Caltrans Studies Future of I-980 Through Oakland (ABC7, Oaklandside)
  • Oakland Pothole Lawsuits (EastBayTimes)
  • Cow Hollow NIMBYs Sound Off (SFStandard)
  • More Investment in S.F. Office Market (SFStandard)
  • Who's Coming Back to San Francisco? (SFChron)
  • What New York City's Mayoral Race Says About California (SFChron, SFStandard)
  • Nine Underrated Parks in San Francisco (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Is Berkeley Ready to Atone for Single-Family Zoning Sins? (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Freeways

Caltrans Continues Outreach on “Vision 980” for Oakland

Is there still some hope for reconnecting West Oakland with downtown by removing the huge barrier of I-980?

June 26, 2025
Talking Headways Podcast: Why We Need ‘Universal Basic Mobility’

June 26, 2025
Study: America’s Blind Spots Are Expanding

June 25, 2025
Transit

Commentary: Advocates Just Won a Transit Funding Battle They Can’t Afford to Continually Re-Fight

Advocates for safe and livable streets need to focus on fundamental change—and that starts by putting the brakes on highway widening once and for all

June 25, 2025
Today's Headlines

Headlines, June 25

June 25, 2025
