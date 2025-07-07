This Week: San Antonio Advocates, Morning Ride, Walk Audit

Here is a list of events this week.
- Thursday San Antonio Station Alliance Meetup. Interested in grabbing some pizza and learning more about efforts to add a BART station between Lake Merritt and Fruitvale? Thursday, July 10, 6 p.m. RSVP for full location.
- Friday Woman and Non-Binary Morning Ride. Join the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition for a socially distanced bike ride for women and nonbinary cyclists. Friday, July 11, 7:15-8:45 a.m. McLaren Lodge, 501 Stanyan Street, S.F.
- Friday Fillmore Walk Audit. Join Walk San Francisco and help identify ways to make streets and sidewalks safer in the Fillmore. Friday, July 11, 10-11:30 a.m. Meet at the corner of Fillmore and Turk Street, in front of the Mini Park, S.F.
- Saturday Adult Learn to Ride. San Francisco Bicycle Coalition instructors will teach the basics of balancing, starting, stopping and steering a bike, as well as proper helmet fit and adjustment. Saturday, July 12, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Arguello Extension, Arguello Blvd and Lincoln Way, S.F.
- Saturday Free Adaptive Cycling in Golden Gate Park. BORP hosts weekly adaptive cycling opportunities that cater to riders of all abilities. Saturday, July 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. GGP Music Concourse Bandshell, 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden, S.F.
- Saturday Oakley Summer Reading Party. Enjoy a special storytime with a Wayfinder Princess, an obstacle course with an “amazing” spidey guest, and the Contra Costa County Library’s Rolling Reader. Do fun activities with Bike East Bay, Mt. Diablo Beekeeper’s Association, Hijas del Campo, Tandem Partners in Early Learning, and others. Saturday, July 12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oakley Library/Contra Costa County Library 1050 Neroly Rd., Oakley.
