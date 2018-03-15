Today’s Headlines

SF to Start Issuing Permits for Delivery Bots on Sidewalks (Curbed)

Somebody Disabled the Brakes on Ford GoBikes (SFGate)

Disability Right Advocates Sue Lyft (Curbed)

Lyft Partners with Magna on Self-Driving Cars (SFChron)

More Pedestrians Killed in California than in Any Other State (SFChron)

More on Trial of Cop Who Ran Down Two Pedestrians (SFExaminer)

Francisco Reservoir to Finally Become Park (SFChron)

Request to Remove Transamerica Pyramid Trees Denied (Hoodline)

Dangerous to Open Shoulders to Traffic (EastBayTimes)

A Piece of Mount Tamalpais Historic Railway (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Next Mayor’s Housing Challenge (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Build a Transbay Crossing Near the Airport (SFExaminer)

