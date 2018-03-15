Today’s Headlines

  • SF to Start Issuing Permits for Delivery Bots on Sidewalks (Curbed)
  • Somebody Disabled the Brakes on Ford GoBikes (SFGate)
  • Disability Right Advocates Sue Lyft (Curbed)
  • Lyft Partners with Magna on Self-Driving Cars (SFChron)
  • More Pedestrians Killed in California than in Any Other State (SFChron)
  • More on Trial of Cop Who Ran Down Two Pedestrians (SFExaminer)
  • Francisco Reservoir to Finally Become Park (SFChron)
  • Request to Remove Transamerica Pyramid Trees Denied (Hoodline)
  • Dangerous to Open Shoulders to Traffic (EastBayTimes)
  • A Piece of Mount Tamalpais Historic Railway (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: Next Mayor’s Housing Challenge (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Build a Transbay Crossing Near the Airport (SFExaminer)

