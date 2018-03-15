Today’s Headlines
- SF to Start Issuing Permits for Delivery Bots on Sidewalks (Curbed)
- Somebody Disabled the Brakes on Ford GoBikes (SFGate)
- Disability Right Advocates Sue Lyft (Curbed)
- Lyft Partners with Magna on Self-Driving Cars (SFChron)
- More Pedestrians Killed in California than in Any Other State (SFChron)
- More on Trial of Cop Who Ran Down Two Pedestrians (SFExaminer)
- Francisco Reservoir to Finally Become Park (SFChron)
- Request to Remove Transamerica Pyramid Trees Denied (Hoodline)
- Dangerous to Open Shoulders to Traffic (EastBayTimes)
- A Piece of Mount Tamalpais Historic Railway (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Next Mayor’s Housing Challenge (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Build a Transbay Crossing Near the Airport (SFExaminer)
