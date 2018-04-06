Today’s Headlines

More on Scooters (Curbed)

More on Walk to Work Day (CBSLocal)

How to be a Good Pedestrian (Curbed)

Victim-Shaming Fire Department Tweet Riles Advocates (SFWeekly)

SF Supes Oppose SB 827 (Hoodline)

While Home Prices Continue to Rise (CBSLocal)

San Jose and the ‘Smart Cities’ Collaborative (EastBayTimes)

More on Single BART Tunnel in San Jose (CBSLocal)

Presidio Terrace Waters Private Street on City Dime (SFChron)

Flywheel Will Kick off Half of Cabs (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Single Tunnel for BART in San Jose (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Bay Area Needs to Act Like a Region (BizTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA