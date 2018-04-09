Today’s Headlines
- Uber Buys Jump Bikes (The Verge)
- More on Scooters (Richmond District Blog)
- Bike Riding May Become Park of SF School Curriculum (SFExaminer)
- SMART/Lyft Last-Mile Discount (MarinIJ)
- Wiener’s SB-35 Already Producing Faster Housing (SFChron)
- House Boat Living (Hoodline)
- Cost of Fare Cheaters (EastBayTimes)
- More on Regional Measure 3 (SFChron)
- Bizarre BART Stabbing (SFGate, EastBayTimes)
- Chynoweth Ave. Road Diet Angers Residents (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Reduce SB-827’s Density Radius (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Overheated Rhetoric on Housing (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA