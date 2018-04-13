Today’s Headlines

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • mx

    DPW seized 66 scooters. We’re being told that “we can have nothing obstructing the path of travel on the sidewalk” by the guy who is supposed to be in charge of cleaning up human waste and needles, in a city where every other shopkeeper drops advertising signs on the sidewalk, and I can’t stop laughing.

    I’ll be waiting patiently for the city to ensure nothing obstructs the path of travel in our bike lanes.