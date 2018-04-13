Today’s Headlines
- Have Ride Apps Made Traffic Worse? (KQED)
- Uber’s Expansion into Other Transportation (Conde Nast)
- More on Scooter “Ban” (Business Insider, Curbed)
- Bay Area Ferries to Switch to Bio Diesel (SFExaminer, MarinIJ)
- Mayor to Veto Clean Up Fund (Curbed)
- Hairball Navigation Center Moves Forward (SFWeekly)
- Delay on Central SoMa Vote (Hoodline)
- Yerba Buena Community Benefit District (Curbed)
- Landscaping Presidio Parkway (MarinIJ)
- Commentary: Congressman Opposes Toll Hike (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Dan Walters Still Hates HSR (EastBayTimes)
