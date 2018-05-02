Today’s Headlines

Scooter Limits Set (SFGate, Hoodline, SFBay)

Scoot Avoids City Strife (SFExaminer)

More on BART Elevator Attendants (Curbed)

Panhandle Playground Closes for Soil Testing (SFExaminer, Hoodline)

Bayview Hunters Point Residents Sue Tetra Tech (SFExaminer)

Castro Palm Tree Dies (Hoodline)

California Sues EPA Over Car Emissions (KQED)

Housing on Berkeley’s People’s Park (SFChron)

Woman Killed by Motorist in Sunnyvale (EastBayTimes)

San Mateo Shifts Bikeshare (DailyJournal)

San Jose Potholes (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: New Traffic Lane on Bridge Solves Traffic Forever and Ever (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA