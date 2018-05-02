Today’s Headlines
- Scooter Limits Set (SFGate, Hoodline, SFBay)
- Scoot Avoids City Strife (SFExaminer)
- More on BART Elevator Attendants (Curbed)
- Panhandle Playground Closes for Soil Testing (SFExaminer, Hoodline)
- Bayview Hunters Point Residents Sue Tetra Tech (SFExaminer)
- Castro Palm Tree Dies (Hoodline)
- California Sues EPA Over Car Emissions (KQED)
- Housing on Berkeley’s People’s Park (SFChron)
- Woman Killed by Motorist in Sunnyvale (EastBayTimes)
- San Mateo Shifts Bikeshare (DailyJournal)
- San Jose Potholes (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: New Traffic Lane on Bridge Solves Traffic Forever and Ever (MarinIJ)
