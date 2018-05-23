Today’s Headlines
- Salesforce Tower Officially Opens (SFChron, SFExaminer, Curbed)
- Mayors Support Regional Measure 3 (SFExaminer)
- Mayor Farrell’s Push to Reduce Housing Construction Costs (Curbed)
- SF Seeks Driverless Car Data (SFExaminer)
- More on Lyft Moving into Scooter Business (SFWeekly)
- Cole Valley Mural (Hoodline)
- WiFi on BART? (MercNews)
- More on Upcoming Livermore Extension Vote (NBCBayArea)
- Multi-Use Path from San Rafael to Larkspur Moves Forward (MarinIJ)
- Golden Gate Bridge Looks Shabby (MarinIJ, EastBayTimes)
- SF When Muni was 25 Cents (SFGate)
