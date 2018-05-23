Today’s Headlines

Salesforce Tower Officially Opens (SFChron, SFExaminer, Curbed)

Mayors Support Regional Measure 3 (SFExaminer)

Mayor Farrell’s Push to Reduce Housing Construction Costs (Curbed)

SF Seeks Driverless Car Data (SFExaminer)

More on Lyft Moving into Scooter Business (SFWeekly)

Cole Valley Mural (Hoodline)

WiFi on BART? (MercNews)

More on Upcoming Livermore Extension Vote (NBCBayArea)

Multi-Use Path from San Rafael to Larkspur Moves Forward (MarinIJ)

Golden Gate Bridge Looks Shabby (MarinIJ, EastBayTimes)

SF When Muni was 25 Cents (SFGate)

