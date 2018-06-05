Today’s Headlines

Former Mayor’s Support Regional Measure 3 (KGO)

More Election Coverage (Curbed, SFChron, SFExaminer)

Housing and the Mayor’s Race (SFChron)

Support for Future ‘Tech Tax’ for Transit, Housing (EastBayTimes)

More on Scooter Hiatus (SFChron, SFExaminer)

Is your Personal Info Safe with Scooter Companies? (SFChron)

Vicious Cycle of People Abandoning Buses (MarinIJ)

How and Where to Live in San Francisco (Curbed)

Posters Spark Bayview Gentrification Debate (Hoodline)

A Look at Warriors Arena Construction (SFGate)

Passing of ‘Tall Paul’ (Hoodline)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA