Today’s Headlines

  • Former Mayor’s Support Regional Measure 3 (KGO)
  • More Election Coverage (CurbedSFChron, SFExaminer)
  • Housing and the Mayor’s Race (SFChron)
  • Support for Future ‘Tech Tax’ for Transit, Housing (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Scooter Hiatus (SFChron, SFExaminer)
  • Is your Personal Info Safe with Scooter Companies? (SFChron)
  • Vicious Cycle of People Abandoning Buses (MarinIJ)
  • How and Where to Live in San Francisco (Curbed)
  • Posters Spark Bayview Gentrification Debate (Hoodline)
  • A Look at Warriors Arena Construction (SFGate)
  • Passing of ‘Tall Paul’ (Hoodline)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • david vartanoff

    As long as our transit buses are obstructed by single occupancy vehicles, we will have increasing gridlock. The solution is to restrict the lanes available to SOVs and give the buses dedicated lanes–whether on the bridges or the freeways. The rush hour counterflow bus only lanes of the 70s on 101 need to be reinstituted immediately.

  • mx

    Is it just me or are there a lot more Jump bikes on the streets starting yesterday, the day the scooters died? It sure looks like there’s more in the app than there were before, and I’m seeing them all over the place in SoMa now.

  • jonobate

    It should be “Former Mayors Support Regional Measure 3”. Plural, not possessive…