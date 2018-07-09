Today’s Headlines

  • randyw

    If they do the carpool lanes, I hope they add to the fee Uber/Lyfts pay to the airport. They are already taking too many riders that should be taking Bart, and not filling the freeways.

  • Sure, the city says doing this will encourage people to take public transit yet the city does nothing to improve public transit to attract new riders. What they are really saying is “Hey, pony up and pay to drive in the express lanes or suck it up and deal with inadequate transit.”
    As for Lyft/Uber…I’m all for using these services to get to/from the airport rather than juggle luggage and kids on Muni to BART.

  • david vartanoff

    If tolls are to be charged, the monies raised should go to lowering the fares BART charges on airport trips..

  • City Resident

    For the past few years, Muni has been significantly improving – with Muni Forward initiatives that improve Muni’s speed and reliability and with tens of millions invested in new buses and light rail vehicles. SFMTA is making strides to attract new riders.