Today’s Headlines
- More on BART Safety Plan (SFChron, SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)
- BART Stabbing Suspect Charged with Attempted Murder (EastBayTimes)
- Transit Center’s Public Art (SFChron)
- Transit Center Destination and the Neighborhood Around it (BizTimes)
- Hit & Run, Break ins, Judge Repeatedly lets Convict Walk (SFChron)
- More on Riding all Muni Lines (Curbed)
- Living in a Mission Creek Houseboat (SFWeekly)
- Smoke Levels to Improve (EastBayTimes, Curbed)
- Redwood Ferries in Seven Years? (MercNews)
- Foster City Balks at Managed Lanes Proposal (DailyJournal)
- Commentary: Build Bike/Ped Path on Grand Ave. Bridge (MarinIJ)
