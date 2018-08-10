Today’s Headlines

More on BART Safety Plan (SFChron, SFExaminer, EastBayTimes)

BART Stabbing Suspect Charged with Attempted Murder (EastBayTimes)

Transit Center’s Public Art (SFChron)

Transit Center Destination and the Neighborhood Around it (BizTimes)

Hit & Run, Break ins, Judge Repeatedly lets Convict Walk (SFChron)

More on Riding all Muni Lines (Curbed)

Living in a Mission Creek Houseboat (SFWeekly)

Smoke Levels to Improve (EastBayTimes, Curbed)

Redwood Ferries in Seven Years? (MercNews)

Foster City Balks at Managed Lanes Proposal (DailyJournal)

Commentary: Build Bike/Ped Path on Grand Ave. Bridge (MarinIJ)

